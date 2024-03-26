Sally Field confesses she 'can't imagine' getting married again, isn't good at 'picking a partner'

Sally Field "can't imagine" ever getting married again.

"I was never really good at picking a partner for myself," she explained on an episode of "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus."

Despite being married twice, Field claimed the men "were just not a good match" for the "Steel Magnolias" star.

"I can’t imagine" having any interest in getting married again," Field told Louis-Dreyfus, according to People magazine. "It would certainly all depend on meeting somebody I wanted to spend more than 37 seconds with."

"And I can't imagine that either! So I don't know."

Field has been married twice. The actress married Steven Craig in 1968. The couple welcomed two sons – Peter and Eli – before divorcing in 1975.

She went on to marry Alan Greisman in 1984. Field and Greisman welcomed a son, Sam, before calling it quits in 1994.

"The three things I’m most proud of in my life are my sons," Field told Closer Weekly in February 2020. "They are kind, loving, productive people, each with their own list of talents and accomplishments."

Field has had other high-profile relationships throughout her life as well. Field and actor Burt Reynolds met on the set of "Smokey and the Bandit" in 1977. They had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship that lasted for five years. Reynolds went on to marry Loni Anderson in 1988. The marriage ended in 1994.

The actor died in 2018 at age 82.

Author Dave Karger wrote about Field's relationship with Reynolds in the book, "50 Oscar Nights." Field confessed to Karger that Reynolds wouldn't attend the 1980 Academy Awards with her and had remarked, "You don’t think you’re going to win anything, do you?"

"He really was not a nice guy around me then," she admitted, as quoted in the book.

Karger said that even with Field’s admission, he still wondered why Reynolds couldn’t support the star at the time.

"I can only guess that there were issues of control and jealousy," he told Fox News Digital. "[He] was uncomfortable with the thought of [Field] reaching the pinnacle of success in the industry. I think it’s really unfortunate that [he] couldn’t have been more supportive publicly and privately."

