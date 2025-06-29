Sabrina Carpenter shares new album cover 'approved by God' after backlash over racy image

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sabrina Carpenter shared a brand-new album cover "approved by God" after the pop star received backlash over the original art.

Carpenter, 26, shocked fans with the announcement of her forthcoming album. She teased "Man's Best Friend" in a post shared to Instagram. The cover featured the "Nonsense" singer on her knees with a man holding her hair.

The cover art sparked immediate backlash, with many commenting their thoughts on the post.

"Am I the only one who thinks this is dehumanizing for women?" one user wrote. Another added, "This cover makes me uncomfortable… especially in times like these. Absolutely tone deaf."

CARLY SIMON DEFENDS SABRINA CARPENTER'S CONTROVERSIAL ALBUM COVER, SAYS IT'S NOT 'OUTRAGEOUS'

Carpenter seemingly took in the backlash and released a new album cover.

"i signed some copies of Man's Best Friend for you guys," she wrote. "& here is a new alternate cover approved by God available now on my website."

The "Manchild" singer recently opened up about the discourse around her song lyrics, which often include sexual innuendos. On tour, Carpenter performed various sex positions during her song "Juno." The moments often went viral, prompting complaints online. However, Carpenter said there's more to her music than meets the eye.

"It’s always so funny to me when people complain," Carpenter told Rolling Stone for the June cover story. "They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that.

"If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers. I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme. I’m not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes."

Carpenter noted women in the music industry are experiencing an intense amount of scrutiny over every decision made.

"I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I’ve never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity. I’m not just talking about me," she told the outlet. "I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now."

Carpenter has also been vocal about the criticism she personally receives. As she performed across the world for her album, "Short ‘N Sweet," many took to social media to slam the singer’s skimpy outfits.

"…you'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," the "Taste" singer told TIME magazine. "And to that I just say, 'Don't come to the show,' and that’s OK."

"It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing," she added. "If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you’ve got to do."

"Femininity is something that I've always embraced," she noted. "And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f---, then that's what that means."