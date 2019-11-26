Ryan Reynolds recorded Blake Lively high on anesthesia in 2017: 'I have zero recollection of this'

Ryan Reynolds was not letting Blake Lively live down her embarrassing moment following hand surgery.

In her most recent Instagram Story, Lively shared the December 2017 video of her appearing disoriented in a hospital bed post-surgery. The video was recorded by Reynolds and showed Lively being high anesthesia.

“Literally 4 weeks after I said, ‘I’d give my right hand to be in this movie!’ (Good thing no one told me to ‘break a leg’),” Lively, 32, wrote in an Instagram Story of herself on Monday.

Husband and “bedside DJ” Reynolds, 43, recorded his wife’s post-surgery moments while playing “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc. The use of the popular 1989 song was met with positive reception from Lively.

“My husband somehow knew ‘Wild Thing’ would be my version of smelling salts,” she wrote. Lively then gave a subtle wink to the camera after hearing Reynolds play the song.

“I’ve never felt so seen. Or high. Also… I have zero recollection of this,” Lively concluded the post.

Lively also tagged “The Rhythm Section” — the official Instagram page for her latest film, which is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2020. In the film, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge after the death of her family in an orchestrated plane crash. The film also features Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Lively’s last big-screen appearance came in the form of 2018’s “A Simple Favor.” Following that, Lively gave birth to her and Reynolds’ third child, a baby girl, in 2019.