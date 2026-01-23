Expand / Collapse search
Joe Manganiello’s fiancée says LA’s ‘all-time high’ crime drove their move to Pittsburgh

Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello relocated to Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania after more than 20 years in Los Angeles

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Caitlin O’Connor and her fiancé Joe Manganiello are done with Los Angeles.

The TV host confirmed to People magazine in December that she and the actor had left the city after calling it home for more than 20 years and moved back to Pittsburgh, where they both grew up. The outlet reported that the newly engaged couple had relocated to Mt. Lebanon, a suburb of the western Pennsylvania city.

"The crime in Los Angeles is at an all-time high," the 36-year-old told Fox News Digital. "We were thinking about it for a long time, and the right house happened to come up. We went to look at it in Pittsburgh, and it was perfect for us."

Caitlin O'Connor wearing a white dress and Joe Manganiello wearing a brown blazer with a matching white shirt.

TV host Caitlin O'Connor confirmed in December that she and Joe Manganiello left Los Angeles for Pennsylvania. (Edwards/Getty Images for NEON)

"Also, L.A. is no longer the entertainment capital of the world," she shared. "Actors do not audition there anymore. Many casting directors don’t have offices there anymore. 

"For the most part, everything is on Zoom. A lot of premieres happen in New York. There are studios being built in New Jersey, and things are moving overseas. Many projects are being filmed overseas, even by professionals who have worked in LA on set their whole lives. The industry has moved. It’s no longer there."

A young Caitlin O'Connor with a friend wearing burgundy sports jackets.

Caitlin O'Connor (left) moved to California to study at UCLA and pursue a career in showbiz. (Courtesy of Caitlin O'Connor)

"I think after COVID and the strikes [in Hollywood], things have evolved, things have changed," she noted. "You can really work from anywhere, and you can travel to wherever you’re filming from your home base. That’s why we decided to switch it up and have our home base be in Pittsburgh."

O’Connor said the move wasn’t just about putting down roots in a safer community she and Manganiello are proud to call home — it was also about giving back. She noted that the couple is prioritizing support for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, a cause close to Manganiello’s heart.

According to the hospital, the 49-year-old's relationship with the institution dates back to 2011, when he hosted an event tied to the season finale of HBO’s "True Blood," donating 100% of the proceeds and making multiple visits to young patients over the years.

Caitlin O'Connor wearing a white sweater standing next to Joe Manganiello wearing a plaid shirt and a red apron.

Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello attend the Los Angeles Mission Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 27, 2024. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In 2015, he served as the honorary chair of the foundation’s 125th anniversary gala, celebrating its status as one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals. He now serves on the hospital’s board of trustees and continues to help raise funds for critical programs.

Joe Manganiello smiling as a participant on "Wheel of Fortune."

Joe Manganiello was a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" to raise money for UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

"When we first met, we went to visit the kids at the hospital," O’Connor beamed. "It was an amazing experience. And I had gotten involved with their telethon, which helped families who were in need."

"You’re never turned away at Pittsburgh Children’s if you can’t afford care," she continued. "Joe also raised $200,000 on his episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2025. But for us, it’s always been about supporting the kids. It’s been amazing."

Joe Manganielle wearing a plaid shirt embracing Caitlin O'Connor in a black blazer and white shirt.

Supporting UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh was a key factor in the couple's decision to move back to Pennsylvania. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

O’Connor said the telethon helped her realize she wanted to build her life around the people of Pittsburgh, not the industry world of Hollywood.

A selfie of Caitlin O'Connor, Joe Manganiello and their dog Bubbles.

Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello are excited to experience the seasons again in Pennsylvania. (Courtesy of Caitlin O'Connor)

"Pittsburgh is full of kind, generous, hardworking people," she said. "When I sat on the phone lines, I spoke with so many people who wanted to give anything that they had to help the children here. That was a really heartwarming experience. I cried through the whole thing. Callers didn’t know it. I had tears in my eyes."

Caitlin O'Connor wearing a sparkling dress at prom.

Caitlin O'Connor (second left) told Fox News Digital that community-driven philanthropy has become central to her both personally and professionally. (Courtesy of Caitlin O'Connor)

For O’Connor, the pull of Pennsylvania has always felt personal. She was born in Los Angeles but raised in Uniontown. While she went on to study at UCLA and pursue a career in showbiz, home never left her mind.

Caitlin O'Connor as a child wearing a pink dress.

Caitlin O'Connor told Fox News Digital it was a "magical" experience growing up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. (Courtesy of Caitlin O'Connor)

"I loved growing up here," she said. "It felt really magical. It was a really beautiful place to grow up. I am a fifth-generation Uniontown native, and it’s been wonderful carrying on the traditions of my family. I always wanted to keep a home here, and I’m proud to be from here. 

"My grandparents were heavily involved in raising me, and it felt like living in a postcard. That has always stayed with me. When you grow up, you don’t really have anything to compare it to. You just think everything is normal. But it’s truly a beautiful place to grow up."

Caitlin O'Connor in a cheerleading uniform with her friends.

Caitlin O'Connor was a cheerleader in her hometown. (Courtesy of Caitlin O'Connor)

"When Joe and I first connected, our first conversation was about how our high schools used to face each other for football and basketball, even though we’re 12 years apart," she laughed. "Joe grew up here in Mt. Lebanon and Uniontown is just about an hour away. But Mt. Lebanon is truly one of the most beautiful cities in the world."

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor wearing festive attire as they lovingly pose together on the red carpet.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor still travel to Los Angeles and New York City for work, but are proud to call Mt. Lebanon home. O'Connor told Fox News Digital she's eager to pursue more modeling, acting and producing work in 2026. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

"I also grew up in my grandmother’s home, and her brother suffered from polio all his life," she said quietly. "He was very, very sick as a child. He was deeply affected all his life. I learned very early what it meant to find support for a sick child and the need for research."

Caitlin O'Connor wearing a pink dress standing next to Joe Manganiello in a grey shirt.

In 2016, Joe Manganiello was appointed to the board of trustees of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

O’Connor admitted she’ll miss her friends in Los Angeles but said she’s excited to begin a new chapter — and eager to experience real winters again.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor smiling and wearing matching leather jackets standing on a football field.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor bonded over sports in their home state. (Courtesy of Caitlin O'Connor)

"Our first night here, we woke up to the season’s first snow," she gushed. "It was beautiful, but Joe had to go out and shovel snow. We didn’t have a snowblower yet. That was actually my Christmas gift to him. But he was out there for two and a half hours. I fell more in love with him, seeing him out there for almost three hours shoveling snow."

But not everyone is impressed.

Bubbles next to a blanket and book

Bubbles is still adjusting to life outside of California. (Courtesy of Caitlin O'Connor)

"Our dog, Bubbles, does not like the cold," said O’Connor. "She is adjusting very slowly. She won’t tell us when she has to go outside. She’s just perfectly content staying inside. She’s a California girl."

Caitlin O'Connor holding Bubbles next to a Christmas tree.

Caitlin O'Connor told Fox News Digital Bubbles isn't impressed by the wintry temperatures of Pennsylvania. (Courtesy of Caitlin O'Connor)

While O’Connor and Manganiello still travel to Los Angeles and New York City for work, Pittsburgh is home — and that isn’t changing.

Caitlin O'Connor with her face turned looking at the camera in New York City.

Caitlin O'Connor said she wants to "build a more grounded, intentional lifestyle rooted in community and purpose." (Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

"Pittsburgh is the perfect place to start fresh," she said. "All of our neighbors are so nice, generous and helpful. In a big city, you don’t have that kind of community that we have here."

Caitlin O'Connor wearing a sleeveless grey dress standing next to Joe Manganiello wearing a black jacket and a grey shirt.

Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello were engaged in 2025. ( John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

"You don’t have to be in a big city to accomplish your work and follow your dreams," O'Connor stressed. "And your dreams don’t have to be necessarily chased in a hustle environment or a big city anymore. You have to do what makes you happy. And times have changed."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

