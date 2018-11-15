Roy Clark, 'Hee Haw' host and famed country guitarist, remembered as 'legend' and 'mentor'

Country music legend Roy Clark was mourned by heartbroken musicians and fans Thursday, as they praised the guitar virtuoso and former "Hee Haw" host for being a "mentor" and "friend" through the years. Clark died at his Tulsa, Okla., home after suffering complications from pneumonia at the age of 85, a rep for the singer confirmed to Fox News.

The Grand Ole Opry thanked Clark, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame nearly a decade ago, for "always spreading laughter, kindness and positivity."

Country and gospel quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys, hailed Clark a "friend, brother and mentor" on Twitter.

Humorist Chad Pather, known for his viral video, "Unapologetically Southern," said he holds a piece of Clark close to him at all times.

"The guitar I’ve been playing onstage for the last two years is signed by the legend himself. It’s now retired. God bless my friend Roy Clark. Rest In Peace, my brother," he wrote on Twitter.

Comic book artist Greg Capullo, known for his work on the "Batman" series for DC Comics, was devastated by the news.

"Just heard that the amazing Roy Clark has passed away. I was dazzled by his playing when I was growing up. A total beast AND great entertainer. RIP," Capullo posted.

Clark's hits included "The Tips of My Fingers" (1963), "Yesterday When I Was Young" (1969), "Come Live With Me" (1973) and "Honeymoon Feeling" (1974). He was also known for his instrumental versions of "Malaguena," on 12-string guitar, and "Ghost Riders in the Sky." He was multitalented, playing a variety of instruments, including guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments.

He also hosted the famous country music and comedy show "Hee Haw" for its entire 24-year run.

New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik‏ recalled his parents watching the show when he was younger.

"RIP Roy Clark. I remember my parents watching Hee Haw every weekend--I think it aired Saturdays?--even though we were not a country-music or country-culture family (other than living in a small town). That seems like a kind of experience that's dying out," Poniewozik‏ tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.