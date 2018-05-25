'Roseanne' star Laurie Metcalf recalls working with George Clooney

Laurie Metcalf might be missing George Clooney just a wee bit.

When asked about "the best and worst part of having George Clooney as a lover on Roseanne," the 62-year-old actress didn't hold back during her appearance on Thursday's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's After Show."

'ROSEANNE' FINALE: ROSEANNE AND DAN GET THEIR PRAYERS ANSWERED

"Well, the best was the season we got to do together, alluding to us having a romantic relationship," she shared of her Season 1 experience with the heartthrob actor. "It was the best, that was fun."

As for the not-so-great aspect of having Clooney as an onscreen love interest, Metcalf says it was always only going to be temporary.

"And the worst, the worst was when for some reason he didn't come back after Season 1," the "Roseanne" star confessed. "Whatever happened to George?"

'ROSEANNE' TACKLES OPIOD ADDICTION

The 57-year-old "Ocean's Eleven" star first appeared on the hit '90s sitcom back in 1988 as Booker Brooks, a foreman at the factory where Roseanne worked, who also dated Metcalf's character, Jackie.

When it came time to launch a reboot of the ABC series, Clooney was immediately out. The show's star, Roseanne Barr, recently revealed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM's radio show that the actor wasn't interested in any sort of Roseanne reunion.

"Well, George Clooney didn't want to come on -- so that was a bummer, but he lives in Italy," she told Stern. "He’s said some really silly things about me, but I still love him."

'ROSEANNE' REVEALS WHY DARLENE AND DAVID BROKE UP

The revived series, which just wrapped its first season earlier this week, is confirmed to return for a second season.

Barr, 65, told ET she has plans to "go hard" to wrangle guest stars for Season 2.

"We're gonna hit 'em all up," she said. "We're gonna go hard on big stars 'cause you know, Roseanne drives an Uber. So I'm going to try to get a lot of stars on as passengers."