'Roseanne' spinoff 'The Conners' gets additional episode order at ABC

Despite lower ratings from its premiere episode, ABC is giving “The Conners” a little extra staying-power at the network.

On Friday, Entertainment Weekly reports that the spinoff series to “Roseanne” was given an additional episode order, bringing the total from 10 to 11. The series was greenlit shortly after Roseanne Barr, star of the 2018 revival of “Roseanne,” was fired from the network after posting a racist tweet directed at a former aide to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

Like the revival, “The Conners” was meant for a limited run, but ABC has now added one other episode to the roster. It’s unclear at this time why “The Conners” was given a single episode addition and if that means the minds behind the show are planning something special for fans.

As previously reported, “The Conners” premiere dipped far below the smash-hit ratings of the 2018 “Roseanne” revival. Things didn’t bode well for the show after it lost 25 percent of viewership between the first and second episode as fans likely ducked out after learning the fate of Barr’s character. However, despite not being quite as popular as its predecessor, ABC still considers the spinoff a hit, as evident by the additional episode order.