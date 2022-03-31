Disney stars canceled over negative cultural or political views

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disney has a history of firing or parting ways with stars over their cultural or political views.

From Gina Carano, who was fired from "The Mandalorian," to Chris Harrison, who left "The Bachelor," Disney seems to be swayed by public opinion when it comes to making decisions about who is associated with the company.

Here are stars who were axed by the company over their cultural or political views:

Gina Carano

Gina Carano was fired by Disney and LucasFilms from "The Mandalorian" after she received backlash online over controversial tweets. The final straw occurred when Carano compared the current divide in American politics to Nazi Germany.

However, the actress didn't apologize for her tweets. Instead, Carano claimed during an interview with Ben Shapiro she was let go because she wasn't "going along with the narrative."

"They've been all over me, and they've been watching me like a hawk," she said. "And I'm watching people on the same production, and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison was removed from his hosting duties of "The Bachelor" franchise after he received backlash over comments he made defending a contestant.

Harrison was accused of defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racially insensitive behavior during an interview with Rachel Lindsay , the franchise's first Black Bachelorette.

Kirkconnell was Matt James' pick at the end of his season. The two briefly broke up after the end of the show but have since reconciled.

"I wish everybody the best," Harrison said in 2021 when he was asked about life after the show.

"I will say it's been kind of nice to have, after 19 years, have my Mondays back including last night," he added. "I actually got to celebrate my birthday thanks to this beautiful woman [his girlfriend Lauren Zima]. I was with my family and my friends. It was absolutely awesome."

James Gunn

James Gunn, writer and director of "Guardians of the Galaxy," was fired by Disney in 2018 after tweets he wrote between 2008 and 2012 resurfaced. The director had written jokes about sensitive topics, including rape, pedophilia, 9/11 and child abuse.

Gunn publicly apologized for his tweets and was later reinstated by Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.

"My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," he said in his July 2018 apology. "I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then.

"All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all."

Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Disney reportedly "mutually agreed" to part ways after the YouTuber's antics on the video sharing site became too much. Paul and his friends once had set fire to furniture in a swimming pool, which prompted complaints from neighbors.

"I don’t know if they were having someone scan my videos full time, but I’m guessing they were," Paul told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "There kept on being moments like that every few weeks.

"They basically called me and were like, ‘Yo, what’s going on, what’s going on?’" he recalled. "And I just explained the situation, and they were like, ‘OK. We want to expedite this process of weaning you off the show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine. But it’s going to look like you guys fired me.’ And they were like, ‘We can say that we mutually parted ways and blah, blah, blah.’ And that’s the reality of the story."

PewDiePie, formerly known as Felix Kjellberg

PewDiePie, a gamer YouTuber, was fired from Disney subsidiary Maker Studios in 2017 after posting multiple antisemitic videos to the sharing site.

"Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case, and the resulting videos are inappropriate,’’ a Maker Studios spokeswoman said in a statement at the time. "Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward."

Roseanne Barr

Disney fired Roseanne Barr after she shared an insensitive tweet in 2018.

Two months after her show returned to screens following a two-decade hiatus, Barr found herself at the center of a social media controversy for a tweet about Valarie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama.

Barr tweeted: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

The show was canceled, and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger agreed with the decision.

"You can’t debate what is morally right," Iger said at the time.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.