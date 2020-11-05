Rose McGowan suffers a broken bone while reading US election results

Rose McGowan apparently sustained a broken bone while brushing herself up on the current U.S. presidential election results.

The actress, 47, said as much on Thursday evening as she posted a picture to Instagram of herself lying in a hospital bed in Mexico as her left arm was bound in a below-elbow cast.

“Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break,” the outspoken performer wrote.

She continued: “It cost $250 in Mexico for my emergency room visit, compared to a likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident."

"USA is not the land of the free, it’s the land of the overcharged," McGowan added.

Donning a red facial covering, she ended her diatribe with the hashtags “#bigpharma #usa🇺🇸 #mexico 🇲🇽 OUCH.”

McGowan has seemingly relocated to Mexico amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she has shared several images of herself from Mexico on her social media since July.

As election votes poured in on Wednesday, she delivered a message of solidarity to supporters of both presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden and encouraged folks to “go with the game-changers.”

“We just have to keep fighting and pushing forward, not in the same cult-like, two-way thinking. This is different, this is bigger,” she said. “Go with the game-changers, even if someone stirs it up and you hate them, you’re reacting, and you’re thinking, and you’re feeling, and you’re doing, and you’re moving, and you’re acting."

Added McGowan: "The action is the most important thing.”