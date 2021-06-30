Rosanna Arquette says she'll kneel for the national anthem for 'the rest' of her life

Actress Rosanna Arquette claimed Tuesday she would kneel during the national anthem or in the presence of the American flag "for the rest of [her] life."

"I don’t know about you but if the flag and star spangled banner comes around me I kneel in solidarity and will for the rest of my life," Arquette wrote on Twitter.

Arquette has been vocal about her decision to kneel around the American flag. Back in 2019, the actress announced she would "never" stand for the flag "again" on Twitter. At the time, the "Pulp Fiction" actress shared a photo of herself kneeling in front of a group of American flags.

Arquette’s comments about the national anthem come after the American athlete Gwen Berry turned away from the flag during the national anthem at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Berry, who made the Olympic hammer throwing team, defended her decision during an interview on the Black News Channel.

"I never said that I didn't want to go to the Olympic Games," Berry told the outlet. "That's why I competed and got third and made the team."

"I never said that I hated the country," she added. "I never said that. All I said was I respect my people enough to not stand for or acknowledge something that disrespects them. I love my people. Point blank, period."