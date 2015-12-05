Rory Feek says wife Joey Feek is feeling ‘really good’ as she spends Christmas with family

Not even cancer can stop Joey Feek and her family from celebrating Christmas.

The country singer’s husband and music partner, Rory Feek, took to his blog to explain how the family still plans to celebrate the “magic” holiday season despite Joey’s illness.

WATCH: Rory Feek Reveals Wife Joey Can No Longer Get Out Of Bed

“My wife knows I love Christmas. There's a magic that's in the air that isn't there any other time of the year,” he wrote on Friday. “Christmas does what no amount of New Years resolutions or self-help books can do… it changes people. It brings out the very best in us, and in others.”

Click here to subscribe to FOX411’s YouTube channel

In the post, Rory, 49, writes about visiting his wife’s childhood home, recalling how it was “decorated for Christmas a full two months early.” He then shared a sweet music video they made about five years ago in front of the big decorated Christmas tree in their own house.

It's Christmas Time - Joey+Rory from Hickory Films on Vimeo.

Friends, family and neighbors have also helped the Feek family stay positive during this difficult time. A local pizza place, Pizza King, even showered with them kindness by providing a very special bag of gifts for Joey and Rory’s 21-month-old daughter, Indiana.

WATCH: Joey Feek Gives A Brave Smile From Hospice Care in Latest Photo With Her Family

"Joey's sisters and I opened the bag and realized that those nice folks had bought and wrapped 25 separate presents (they're all different books I think) for Indiana to open," Rory revealed. "One each day from December 1st, all the way through Christmas. What a beautiful, thoughtful thing to do."

Indiana even got to open up the Dec. 4 present whiles sitting on her mother’s lap.