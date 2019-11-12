Expand / Collapse search
Roman Polanski movie screening to go on amid new rape allegation

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
The screening of a new Roman Polanski-directed film will move ahead in Paris despite a new allegation that the disgraced celebrity violently raped a woman decades ago.

French media reported that several interviews with actors from the movie have been canceled, however, including with Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel. Tuesday's screening of the French-Italian film, "An Officer and a Spy, " will be attended by the film's crew.

ROMAN POLANSKI ACCUSED OF 'EXTREMELY VIOLENT' RAPE OF FRENCH WOMAN IN 1975 WHEN SHE WAS 18: REPORT

The French daily Le Parisien on Friday reported claims from a French woman in her early 60s that she was assaulted at age 18 in 1975 by Polanski at his chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Polanski "firmly contests" the allegation, his lawyer said.

Polanski has been a fugitive from the U.S. for more than four decades since pleading guilty to a sex offense.

