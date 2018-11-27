Robert De Niro confirms separation from wife of 20 years Grace Hightower

Robert De Niro has broken his silence about rumors that he’s splitting up with his wife of two decades, Grace Hightower.

“Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process,” the “Raging Bull” star told Page Six in a statement.

He continued: “I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”

As previously reported, the duo dated for almost 10 years before they got married in 1997. They went on to have two children, son Elliot, 20, and daughter Helen, 6. The couple has been in this position before, roughly two years after their wedding. At the time, De Niro filed for divorce and they engaged in a dispute over custody of their son. However, things were eventually smoothed out until the recent breakup.

As Page Six notes, De Niro had been attending events by himself since the summer, leading many to believe that his relationship with Hightower was on the rocks. Now it seems he’s confirmed that they’re separating.

The star was previously married to Diahnne Abbott, with whom he shares two children — daughter Drena, 47, and son Raphael, 42. He also has 23-year-old twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with ex Toukie Smith.