©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Robby Steinhardt, 'Kansas' violinist and singer, dead at 71

The musician's cause of death was due to complications from pancreatitis

Associated Press
Robert E. "Robby" Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the progressive rock band Kansas, has died due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.

His wife, Cindy Steinhardt, said he died Saturday at a hospital in Tampa, Florida. She announced on Facebook Monday that he had just recorded his first solo album, and had been looking forward to being back on stage and going on tour.

Robert E. 'Robby' Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the progressive rock band Kansas, has died due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71. (Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.)

Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kansas, was an original member of the band, teaming up with Topeka West High School graduates Kerry Livgren, Rich Williams, Phil Ehart and Dave Hope and with Steve Walsh, who grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri. Steinhardt performed with Kansas from 1973 to 1982 and 1997 to 2006, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

The band sold more than 15 million records and notched up seven top 40 hits, including "Dust in the Wind" and "Carry on Wayward Son."

The band, which now makes its home in Atlanta, continues to perform with Williams and Ehart as the only original remaining members.

