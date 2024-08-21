Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler's daughters worry about his health: 'My kids scream at me'

The 'Happy Gilmore' actor has 2 daughters with wife Jackie

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Adam Sandler reveals how he knows when Jennifer Aniston is about to laugh while filming Video

Adam Sandler reveals how he knows when Jennifer Aniston is about to laugh while filming

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite for "Murder Mystery 2."

Adam Sandler's teenage daughters have already followed in their famous father's footsteps - dipping their toes into the acting world - but the actor says his daughters mirror him in another surprising way.

"They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad," Sandler told People magazine, at the premiere of his upcoming Netflix comedy special, "Adam Sandler: Love You."

"You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person."

ADAM SANDLER ON PLAYING 'LOSER' ROLES: 'IT'S IN ME'

Adam Sandler in a blue collared shirt extends his arm over wife Jackie and reaches out to daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler at the Kids Choice Awards

Adam Sandler says his own kids worry about his health in the same way he used to worry about his father's. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

He shares daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15 with wife Jackie, all of whom appeared in his film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," last August.

In a recent interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Sandler spoke more about his struggles with eating healthily and exercising.

"My kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person."

— Adam Sandler
Jackie Sandler in a black dress stands next to husband Adam Sandler in a blue two-piece suit and daughter Sunny in a leopard print dress and daughter Sadie in a black leather dress on the carpet

Adam Sandler says he is having a hard time limiting what he eats. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f---ing do it," he admitted. "I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over."

Adam Sandler in a striped collar shirt and striped shorts plays basketball in Los Angeles

Adam Sandler, pictured in his signature baggy attire, was seen playing basketball in Santa Monica, earlier this month. (London Entertainment/GC Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Now it's f---ing rough," he said of staying in shape. "My kids, one daughter, Sadie's always saying, ‘Dad, get the trainer from the ’Zohan,'" referencing his 2008 flick "You Don't Mess with the Zohan."

She asked him, "Why would you ever give that up? Why did you stop?" 

Sandler said he told his daughter "it's a lot of work."

"I just can't jump in there," Sandler lamented. "She's right about everything [but] I don't promise her. I go, 'Let me think about that; that's a good idea,'" he said of managing his daughter's expectations.

Adam Sandler in three different looks on the set of "You Don't Mess with The Zohan" first in a white cut off shirt, then an orange v-neck and then a black cut-off sweatshirt

Adam Sandler, pictured here on the set of his 2008 movie, "You Don't Mess with the Zohan." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Sandler can give his daughter's advice on the industry - and he has.

"I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," he previously told People. "Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."

Adam Sandler's Netflix special premieres on Aug. 27.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending