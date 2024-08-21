Adam Sandler's daughters worry about his health: 'My kids scream at me'

Adam Sandler's teenage daughters have already followed in their famous father's footsteps - dipping their toes into the acting world - but the actor says his daughters mirror him in another surprising way.

"They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad," Sandler told People magazine, at the premiere of his upcoming Netflix comedy special, "Adam Sandler: Love You."

"You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person."

ADAM SANDLER ON PLAYING 'LOSER' ROLES: 'IT'S IN ME'

He shares daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15 with wife Jackie, all of whom appeared in his film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," last August.

In a recent interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Sandler spoke more about his struggles with eating healthily and exercising.

"My kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person." — Adam Sandler

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f---ing do it," he admitted. "I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Now it's f---ing rough," he said of staying in shape. "My kids, one daughter, Sadie's always saying, ‘Dad, get the trainer from the ’Zohan,'" referencing his 2008 flick "You Don't Mess with the Zohan."

She asked him, "Why would you ever give that up? Why did you stop?"

Sandler said he told his daughter "it's a lot of work."

"I just can't jump in there," Sandler lamented. "She's right about everything [but] I don't promise her. I go, 'Let me think about that; that's a good idea,'" he said of managing his daughter's expectations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Sandler can give his daughter's advice on the industry - and he has.

"I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," he previously told People. "Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."

Adam Sandler's Netflix special premieres on Aug. 27.