Rob Lowe shares epic George Michael, Demi Moore ‘80s flashback

Rob Lowe is throwing it back a few decades.

Lowe took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback snap of himself, Demi Moore and George Michael in the '80s.

"When you say: "80s," I say…" Lowe captioned the post.

His 28-year-old son, John Owen Lowe, commented on his dad's post, writing, "You’re old."

Rob's arms were around Moore and the late Michael. Lowe wore a white t-shirt with "Faith" written on it — a shout-out to Michael's album of the same name – as he flashed a big smile for the camera.

Both Moore and Michael were in black outfits, with the "Careless Whisper" singer leaving his shirt unbuttoned, exposing his chest.

The former Wham singer died at his home in England on Christmas Day in 2016. He was 53.

Moore and Lowe worked together in the ‘80s. The pair starred in "St. Elmo’s Fire" in 1985 and again in "About Last Night" the following year.

Referencing the 1986 film, an Instagram user commented, "About last night….." on Lowe's post.

Instagram users were quick to thank Lowe for the nostalgia of the '80s, with one user writing, "I was born in 1973. The 80s was the very best era for music and films. Ever. End of."

Another user wrote, "80 the best decade, george the best singer and you the best actor."

"Thank You for sharing Rob," a third Instagram user wrote. "Amazing memories from the 80s."

Moore and Lowe's friendship trickled off-screen as well. In 2019, Rob revealed on "The View" that the actress helped him during his sobriety journey.

At the time, Lowe said that Moore "was the first person I ever knew who got sober."

"She was a huge inspiration to me," he continued. "It was the 80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking, ‘If that girl can get sober, anybody can.'"

Lowe, who has been sober for 33 years, added, "Everybody has that person in their life where they go, ‘That’s a great example.’ So it was very helpful."

In addition to posting a throwback of himself with Michael and Moore, Lowe also paid tribute to his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, the actor uploaded a social media post honoring his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, writing, "Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy, and wonderfully unique woman."

"I am SO grateful for the day she said she’d join me on our amazing life journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby!!"

