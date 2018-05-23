Rita Ora's new single 'Girls' reportedly about dating Cara Delevingne

Rita Ora‘s raunchy new single “Girls” was penned about her relationship with model Cara Delevingne— and hints that they were more than just friends.

The pair were practically inseparable a few years ago, with Ora even calling the bisexual model her “wifey.”

And we can reveal that their time together inspired the new pop anthem, which includes the lyrics: “I’m fifty-fifty and I’m never gonna hide it.”

Ora hasn’t tried to hide the subject of the song either, as she openly spoke of Delevingne as her muse while in the studio recording it.

The provocative track, which also features Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Cardi B, is penned about a girl named, ahem, “Lara.”

And there are plenty more less-than-subtle references sprinkled through the lyrics.

The track also refers to some of the special moments they shared together in Malibu, California, when Charli sings: “All summer, we’ve been in the ‘bu, ’68 Chevy with nothin’ to do.”

It also mentions the tattoo of a lion that Delevingne had inked on her index finger in May 2013, during Rexha’s section of the single. She sings: “You know I tamed it, and then I named it. I put the lion in the cage and then I laid with her.”

A source said: “Rita and Cara’s relationship has always been speculated about and questions were asked at the time about whether they were more than good friends. While they never confirmed or denied anything, Rita has definitely allowed her music to do the talking.

“She has been honest with pals about what went on with her and Cara and, during the recording process in the studio, she was happy to discuss the model being the main influence behind the track.”

The catchy track also features the lines: “Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls” and “I ain’t one-sided, I’m open-minded.”

In a chat in February 2013, Ora — who is now in a relationship with American rocker Andrew Watt — opened up about her friendship with Delevingne.

She said: “She’s officially mine. She’s, like, untouchable. I’ve taken her off the market. We call each other ‘wifey.’

“You know what a wifey means? It’s like your other half. Like when you get married, like, that’s your wife!”

The pair were constantly pictured together and posted messages about each other online — until they reportedly fell out later in 2013.

Delevingne is thought to have snubbed the singer to spend more time with Rihanna.

It is good to see they are making sweet music again — in the form of a song, at least.

