Rising WWE star Toni Storm deletes social media accounts after private photos leak online

Rising WWE star Toni Storm deleted all of her social media accounts Wednesday, following a hack attack that appeared to leak personal photos of the wrestler online.

Nude photos of Storm were released in the hack, according to The Sun. She has since deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Fellow WWE wrestlers backed the NXT UK superstar online and used #WeSupportToniStorm in their tweets.

“#WeSupportToniStorm we’re here for you girl. The internet can be a nasty dark place. I really hope certain things in this world start to turn around,” broadcaster Renee Young wrote in a tweet. “Invasion of privacy is a very scary thing. Let’s all behave a little more human, please.”

Saraya-Jade Bevis, who goes by the moniker Paige, also tweeted her support for Storm. Bevis was also a victim of a hack attack in 2017.

“#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand,” she wrote in a tweet.

“But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed.”

Storm is a rising star in WWE’s overseas proving ground NXT UK. She won the 2018 Mae Young Classic and was labeled the “next big thing in women’s wrestling” by WWE star Mark Henry, according to The Mirror.

She is set to face Rhea Ripley in a singles match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on Saturday.