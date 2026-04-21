Ringo Starr reveals the one humble ritual The Beatles refused to quit even at the height of fame

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Ringo Starr is getting candid about his days with The Beatles, including the one rule the band never broke even as their fame skyrocketed.

The legendary drummer revealed the one simple habit that remained unchanged until the very end — they always shared rooms on tour.

"You guys were roommates when the Beatles would tour," host Jimmy Kimmel began during Monday's episode of his show, prompting Starr to reflect on the band’s early days.

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"Well, we were always four of us in two rooms," Starr said. "So, I was roommates with everybody, you know, Paul was roommates with everybody. Depended where they put the suitcases. We just went and shared a room."

The host pressed, asking whether that changed once they became the biggest band on the planet. However, Starr revealed it didn’t.

"No, right up to the last day of the last tour—or the last night of the last tour—we shared," Starr said.

Long before private jets and sprawling entourages became standard for global superstars, Starr and his bandmates — Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison — were simply four young men navigating fame together, suitcase by suitcase.

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Kimmel took the conversation in a more humorous direction, asking, "Wow. That’s really cool. When you visit each other at your homes now, do you get into bed together ever?"

Starr laughed, "No. No, not anymore."

But the host pushed one step further with a cheeky question about Starr’s closest sleeping companion outside of the family.

"Who would be the man — outside of maybe your family — the man that you’ve slept with the most? Would that be Paul?"

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Starr replied, "Well, actually, I’d like to tell you I slept with the three of them."

The former Beatles' drummer shared that he recently saw McCartney perform live and has plans to collaborate on a duet for his upcoming album — a full-circle moment for the two surviving Beatles who are still creating music together.

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The legendary artist's upcoming country album, "Long Long Road," is set for release April 24.

During Starr’s career, he has received nine Grammy Awards and has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, once with the Beatles and the second time as a solo artist.

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Between 1970 and 2023, Starr released 20 solo studio records and four EPs.

In 2018, Starr was knighted, and in 2019 he celebrated 35 years of touring with his All-Starr Bands. In 2022, he received an honorary degree as a Doctor of Music from Berklee College of Music, and earlier he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame with the Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award.