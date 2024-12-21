Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr during final show of his Got Back tour

Paul McCartney wrapped up his Got Back tour with a surprise reunion with the only other surviving member of the Fab Four.

During his final show at London's O2 Arena Friday, McCartney welcomed former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr to the stage ahead of a showstopping performance by the duo.

In a video posted to X, McCartney introduced his longtime pal, who gave him a hug and told the roaring crowd, "I want to tell you, I’ve had a great night tonight."

"Shall we rock?" McCartney asked Starr.

The duo performed fan favorites "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Helter Skelter."

Last year, Starr opened up about his time as a Beatle.

During an interview with AARP The Magazine, the musician said, "We all went mad at different times. You can’t imagine what it was like being in the Beatles. It got bigger and crazier.

"We were playing clubs, and then we made a record, ‘Love Me Do.’ My God, there’s nothing bigger than that, our first vinyl. We found out the BBC was going to play ‘Love Me Do’ at 2:17, or whatever time it was, and we pulled the car over. 'Wow! We’re on the radio, man!'"

Starr joined the band as a fan, having seen them perform at a nightclub in Germany with Pete Best on the drums. With Starr on board, a legendary partnership was formed between him and the other members of the band, McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison.

Reflecting on the band's dynamics, Starr joked he "used to be a rock drummer" before his bandmates "ruined [his] whole career" by continuing to write songs for him. During his time in the Beatles, Starr sang lead on "Yellow Submarine," "Act, Naturally," "With a Little Help from My Friends" and "Octopus's Garden."

Lennon was gunned down Dec. 8, 1980, by a crazed fan. Harrison died of cancer in 2001. Starr said while the four were once as close as siblings in the early days, he and Paul have a close bond that continues.

"Paul loves me as much as I love him," he said. "He’s the brother I never had. As an only child, suddenly I got three brothers."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this post.