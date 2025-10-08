Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Movies

Ridley Scott criticizes modern Hollywood as 'drowning in mediocrity,' watches his own films instead

'Gladiator' director Ridley Scott admits he watches his own movies because most films today are not good

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Oct. 7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Oct. 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ridley Scott claimed Hollywood is "drowning in mediocrity" as he can't find a well-made movie these days.

The "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator" director claimed he has to watch his own movies to be entertained by a film.

"The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally – millions," Scott said, according to Metro. "Not thousands, millions… and most of it is s---."

RUSSELL CROWE ALMOST QUIT 'GLADIATOR' BECAUSE THE SCRIPT WAS 'ABSOLUTE RUBBISH'

Ridley Scott in a black suit at the premiere of "Napoleon" in the U.K. in November 2023.

Ridley Scott says the quality of movies today is not good. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)

Scott does not have a go-to comfort movie, instead finding his own films haven't aged.

"Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity – we’re drowning in mediocrity," he said. "And so what I do – it’s a horrible thing – but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age."

"I watched ‘Black Hawk' the other night and I thought, ‘How in the h--- did I manage to do that?’ But I think occasionally a good one will happen, [and] it’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie."

Ridley Scott attends an event

Ridley Scott said he watches his own movies for entertainment because there are no good movies being made anymore. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Scott began his career in the 1970s, taking on films such as "The Duellists" and "Alien."

The success of "Alien" and later "Blade Runner" cemented his status as a sci-fi film director.

He ventured into other storylines with "Gladiator," "Thelma & Louise" and "Black Hawk Down." Scott has received multiple Academy Award nominations with "Gladiator" taking home best picture in 2001.

Russell Crowe works on set in a scene from "Gladiator"

Russell Crowe in a scene from the 2000 film "Gladiator." (Universal/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix stand together at the Gladiator premiere

Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix starred together in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Scott said Joaquin Phoenix nearly refused to play his villainous role, Commodus, in the 2000 action film.

"He was in his prince’s outfit saying, ‘I can’t do it.’ I said, ‘What?’" he recalled in an interview with The New York Times.

The British director was able to convince Phoenix to stay on set.

"I can act as a big brother or dad," he explained, talking about his approach to keeping the actor in his role. "But I’m quite a friend of Joaquin’s. ‘Gladiator’ was a baptism of fire for both of us in the beginning."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue