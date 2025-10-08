Ridley Scott criticizes modern Hollywood as 'drowning in mediocrity,' watches his own films instead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ridley Scott claimed Hollywood is "drowning in mediocrity" as he can't find a well-made movie these days.

The "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator" director claimed he has to watch his own movies to be entertained by a film.

"The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally – millions," Scott said, according to Metro. "Not thousands, millions… and most of it is s---."

RUSSELL CROWE ALMOST QUIT 'GLADIATOR' BECAUSE THE SCRIPT WAS 'ABSOLUTE RUBBISH'

Scott does not have a go-to comfort movie, instead finding his own films haven't aged.

"Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity – we’re drowning in mediocrity," he said. "And so what I do – it’s a horrible thing – but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age."

"I watched ‘Black Hawk' the other night and I thought, ‘How in the h--- did I manage to do that?’ But I think occasionally a good one will happen, [and] it’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie."

Scott began his career in the 1970s, taking on films such as "The Duellists" and "Alien."

The success of "Alien" and later "Blade Runner" cemented his status as a sci-fi film director.

He ventured into other storylines with "Gladiator," "Thelma & Louise" and "Black Hawk Down." Scott has received multiple Academy Award nominations with "Gladiator" taking home best picture in 2001.

Scott said Joaquin Phoenix nearly refused to play his villainous role, Commodus, in the 2000 action film.

"He was in his prince’s outfit saying, ‘I can’t do it.’ I said, ‘What?’" he recalled in an interview with The New York Times.

The British director was able to convince Phoenix to stay on set.

"I can act as a big brother or dad," he explained, talking about his approach to keeping the actor in his role. "But I’m quite a friend of Joaquin’s. ‘Gladiator’ was a baptism of fire for both of us in the beginning."

