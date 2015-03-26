Ricky Gervais Defends Golden Globes Performance: I Was Just Doing My Job

As host of the Golden Globe Awards, Ricky Gervais took sharp, arguably cruel jabs at targets including Charlie Sheen, Cher, the nominated film "The Tourist" and even the sponsoring Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Just doing his job, Gervais insists.

"If they didn't want me, they shouldn't have hired me," he said on Piers Morgan's talk show.

"I don't think I did anything wrong," Gervais said. "Those were like gibes at these people, and I'm sure they've got a sense of humor."

Morgan asked if any topic is ever off-limits for a wisecrack at a celebrity's expense.

"Do you care about what they may be going through in their private lives?" he inquired, perhaps referring to Robert Downey Jr., whom Gervais introduced at Sunday's awards show by saying, "Many of you in this room probably know him best from such facilities as the Betty Ford Clinic and Los Angeles County Jail."

"I don't have an addiction," replied Gervais, adding, "I'm not judging them for what they did."

"You're mocking them, aren't you?" Morgan pressed.

"No, I'm not," Gervais said. "I'm confronting the elephant in the room. ... Like I'm going to go out there and NOT talk about the issues in their industry. Don't forget, I've got to be an outsider there. I mustn't come out there as everyone's mate and schmooze -- that's nauseating. I've got to come out there, and I've got to roast them."

There has been no official word on whether Gervais, who was making his second appearance as Golden Globes host, will be back next year.