Ricki Lake says she's ‘found love again’ after husband’s death

Ricki Lake revealed she has “found love again,” nearly two years after her husband died.

Lake, 50, made the revelation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, People reported.

“My husband, who passed from mental illness and suicide, it’ll be two years on Feb. 11,” Lake said of her late husband, Christian Evans. “And I just recently found a brilliant new love.”

The “Hairspray” star said she is dating Jeff Scult, the founder of One Golden Thread, a clothing company.

The talk show host said they have been dating for three-and-a-half months and “met through a mutual friend.”

“He’s making me really happy,” Lake said of Scult.

Lake told People in 2017 that her late husband was battling bipolar disorder. The two divorced in 2015.

“I have to spread the word about recognizing this disorder and getting treatment as soon as possible,” she said. “Christian didn’t want to be labeled as bipolar, but he admitted he was in the note he left. That was him finally owning it. That was him giving me permission to tell his story.”

Lake recently appeared on “The Masked Singer” and was revealed to be the raven.

“For me, the raven and what it represented [was] the loss of my husband,” Lake said of dressing as the raven. “So much of the last year-and-a-half has been getting over my darkest, terrible loss. It really resonated with me.”