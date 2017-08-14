Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Illness
Published

Ric Flair hospitalized, rep says: 'We need your prayers'

By | Fox News
close
Life outside the ring for 'Nature Boy' Ric FlairVideo

Life outside the ring for 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair

Wrestling great resides in DNC host city

Ric Flair is in the hospital and battling “tough medical issues,” his agent revealed via Twitter.

On Sunday night, Melinda Morris Zanoni, of Legacy Talent, tweeted: "We need your prayers, positive energy, and well wishes for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues."

On Saturday, she first revealed Flair, 68, was in the hospital, stating he was there for "routine monitoring."

"No reason [to] panic," she added.

Fans of Nature Boy immediately sent their well wishes via social media to the ailing star.

Ric "Nature Boy'' Flair is seen in this wrestling headshot photo.

Ric "Nature Boy'' Flair is seen in this wrestling headshot photo. (AP)

Morris Zanoni did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. Legacy Talent told Fox News the agency could not comment at this time. 