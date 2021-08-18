Sutton Stracke on why she spoke to 'RHOBH' cast about Erika Jayne's legal woes: 'I wanted to take a step back'

Sutton Stracke and the rest of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast are navigating difficult waters in the current season of the reality TV show.

The businesswoman, 49, spoke to Fox News about where's she at with embattled cast member Erika Jayne regarding her ongoing divorce and legal woes.

She also explained why she texted the women to meet up and discuss their current relationship with Jayne after the L.A. Times dropped a compromising article about the "Pretty Mess" singer and her estranged husband's alleged crimes.

"When we were in La Quinta [Palm Springs], we were having a lot of conversations about their relationship, and then this very heavy article came out in the L.A. Times, [so] I just wanted to take a step back and say moving forward, ‘Are we going to continue these conversations?’" Sutton recalled. "I just wanted us to be very careful with the conversations that we were having [in regards to] whatever was going to happen in the future. That was basically my concern."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR ERIKA JAYNE AND TOM GIRARDI ARE DIVORCING: WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020. "The Real Housewives" star and the lawyer had been married for roughly 20 years.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce , Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. Girardi, 82, and Jayne, 50, have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR LISA RINNA DEFENDS SUPPORTING ERIKA JAYNE AMID DIVORCE AND LEGAL DRAMA

"I read that article in my room at [Kyle Richards'] house in La Quinta and I was like, wait a minute, this is so much information," Stracke said. "That article was like six pages in the L.A. Times, and it also had all of the information that was public record. It was a lot of legal stuff. I just read it by myself three times."

After the conversation with the "RHOBH" cast, Stracke did admit the dynamic of the group shifted.

"I think with our group, when someone gets singled out, there's always a change. I think you see it with Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and me and our problems that we had. It creates a dynamic shift in the group, so if there's ever a tilt, it's going to happen with everyone," she said.

ERIKA JAYNE'S LAWYERS REJOIN HER BANKRUPTCY CASE TWO DAYS AFTER DROPPING HER

"I don't have a problem personally with [Erika] but I have a problem with what's going on in her life. It's going to shift the whole group because we can't keep things insular between two people, it creates a problem for everyone."

Earlier this season, Stracke connected with Jayne about divorce.

"I'm not sure why I opened up so much about my divorce. I think watching Erika go through it, I immediately wanted to help," she admitted. "Even with other friends that I have that are going through divorces, it's hard and you feel very alone and you don't want to disappoint your children. You don't want to disappoint your family. You don't want to disappoint your friends. You get looked at in a different way. You also have to be smart about it and not miss steps that are really important.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wanted to help Erika and I just started talking. It's so important for women to support other women. I think we're now at the stage in the world where women are finally coming out and being brave and being strong, and I felt like it was OK for me to talk about it. My ex-husband and I have a really good relationship now. It was hard and but now it's good. And, you know, and our kids are great and they're happy so that's the most important thing."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhulz contributed to this report.