'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna defends supporting Erika Jayne amid divorce and legal drama

Lisa Rinna defended her relationship with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Erika Jayne after fans compared her behavior to how she treated former "Housewives" cast member Denise Richards last season.

"I am somebody who does take a look at my behavior, and what I’ve done and I have grown since last year," the 58-year-old actress said on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Wednesday night. "And I’m not going to behave the same way that I did last year with Denise, with Erika. It’s different, it’s like apples and oranges. We’re dealing with a totally different set of circumstances."

Last year, Rinna and Richards had a falling out over Rinna not believing Richards when she denied having an affair with Brandi Glanville while married.

Fans compared it to Rinna, this season, supporting Jayne who claims she didn't know anything about the financial and legal woes she and her estranged husband Tom Girardi are allegedly involved in.

Later, Cohen asked Rinna "how much Erika knew" about Girardi’s alleged fraud.

"I’ve known Erika a long time, I don’t think she knew anything. … Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything?" she said. "The lawyers didn’t even know. That is how I feel, I’m going to stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f—king deal with it."

The "Melrose Place" alum also pointed out, "I’m way closer to Erika than I ever was to Denise Richards. That’s the truth. I know everyone thinks that Denise and I were close. We were acquaintances much like I am with Garcelle [Beauvais]. I’ve known them for 20 years, but they’re like party friends."

Additionally, Rinna addressed the rumors she's more loyal to Jayne because the performer "invested" in Rinna Beauty.

"That was a very terrible rumor. I would never borrow money from anybody," she said. "Erika did not give me a dime."

Jayne, 49, filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, back in November after 21 years of marriage.

In December, Jayne and Girardi were named in a federal lawsuit that accuses the pair of embezzling millions of dollars intended for airplane crash victims' families to fund their rich and famous lifestyle.

In court documents obtained by Fox News, Edelson PC, a law firm based in Illinois that represents corporate clients, is suing the couple, as well as several lenders and creditors for unjust enrichment, accounting, breach of contract, tortious interference with contract and conversion.