Release date for highly anticipated, third 'Hobbit' film announced

"Hobbit" fans need only wait seven months between the second and third installments of Peter Jackson's highly anticipated trilogy.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures announced Friday the final film in the series will be called "The Hobbit: There and Back Again" and released worldwide on July 18, 2014. The title was taken from the second installment, which will now be called "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug."

Here's how it all breaks down:

-- "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,' Dec. 14, 2012.

-- "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." Dec. 13, 2013.

-- "The Hobbit: There and Back Again," July 18, 2014.

Adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved masterpiece, "The Hobbit" series will be released in High Frame Rate 3-D, other 3-D formats, IMAX and 2-D.