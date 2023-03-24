Expand / Collapse search
Reality
Published

Reality star Meredith Marks reveals she nearly died after traumatizing car crash in Utah snowstorm

'Real Housewives' star says she is 'alive and well'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks survived what could have been a fatal car crash. 

The reality star took to Instagram Thursday to share the terrifying moment her car almost crashed off a cliff in Utah amid a snowstorm.

"This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah," Marks explained.

"This is a reminder to always be grateful and count your blessings. My dear friend and I were in a car accident that could have been far more horrible."

Reality star Meredith Marks reveals she nearly died after traumatizing car crash in Utah snowstorm.

She updated her fans and said the passengers in the car are "okay and safe" after the traumatizing incident. 

Meredith Marks posted a video of a vehicle completely stuck in a massive snow pile. The wheel was covered in snow as the car emergency lights appeared to be flashing.

Marks’ post was accompanied by a video of a vehicle completely stuck in a massive snow pile. The wheel was covered in snow and the car emergency lights appeared to be flashing. 

The video showed the snowstorm with bare trees in the background blanketed with snow on a steep hill.

The first Instagram photo was a selfie of Marks and her friend Kathy, who is an architectural designer according to her social media. The two geared up for the snowy weather as Marks donned a white turtleneck with a gold V on the collar and Kathy wore a colorful fur jacket.

"Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades. Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have. I am beyond happy to be alive and well," Marks concluded her post.

The 51-year-old’s son Brooks commented on his mother's post and said, "Love you so much."

From left to right, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Shereé Whitfield sent Marks her well-wishes after the car crash.

Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" member defrauded thousands of people nationwide in a telemarketing scam, many of them elderly.

"Oh nooo!!! Glad you all are safe," Whitfield commented with a praying emoji and red heart emoji.

Marks stars alongside "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast members Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay in the popular reality show. Mary Cosby is slated to return for season four. 

Jennifer Shah, who was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scam, was previously cast in the first three seasons of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending