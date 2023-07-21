Real-life celebrity neighbors: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Oprah; Matt Damon and Emily Blunt

Many of Hollywood's elite have gone from co-stars to neighbors.

When cameras aren’t rolling, celebrity friends like Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, or Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah, have planted roots in the same glamorous neighborhoods away from the paparazzi.

Whether it be dinner parties or lending a helping hand during the holidays, these celebrities have created their own star-studded oases in the same A-list communities.

Here's a look at some of the stars who call their famous friends neighbors.

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt

Damon, 52, and Blunt, 40, star in Christopher Nolan’s war drama "Oppenheimer," and told Fox News Digital what it’s like to also live in the same building.

Blunt, who’s married to John Krasinski and has two daughters with the actor — Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6 — said "it’s the best" having "The Bourne Identity" star under the same roof.

"We do have fun dinner parties. … I love living in the same building," Blunt acknowledged.

However, the "Devil Wears Prada" star revealed one thing she and Damon will never do as neighbors.

"I've never read lines with Matt Damon, and I never will," Blunt said, laughing with Damon.

The "Good Will Hunting" star equally enjoys having Blunt live close by and dished on something else they have in common.

"We both go to her husband for advice," Damon said.

"We do. Everyone comes to John for advice, your wife included. ‘How do I deal with Matt Damon?’" Blunt joked.

Damon shares four daughters — Isabella, Stella, Gia and Alexia — with his wife of 17 years, Luciana Barroso. Alexia is from Barroso’s previous relationship.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey

After stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have surrounded themselves with some of Hollywood's elite power players.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to affluent Montecito, California, home to many celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Katy Perry and Chris Pratt.

Oprah and the royal couple have reportedly been close friends since Markle and Harry moved to the United States.

Harry and Markle previously sat down for a tell-all bombshell interview with Winfrey to talk about their reasons for leaving their senior roles in the royal family.

George Clooney and Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber

Longtime celebrity friends George Clooney and Cindy Crawford, along with husband Rande Gerber, decided to build neighboring vacation homes in Los Cabos, Mexico.

"We saw this oceanfront lot and thought maybe it made sense to build something," Gerber told Architectural Digest in 2016.

Initially, it was going to be one giant crash pad for everyone, but they decided to build separate homes. Still, they said, their two houses are basically used as a single home.

"Our lives go back and forth," Crawford added. "We'll have cocktails at our place and dinner at George's, or vice-versa."

The compound has been dubbed Casamigos, "House of Friends," which is also the name of the tequila brand Gerber and Clooney launched.

Jennifer Lawrence and Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Nestled in the luxurious neighborhood of Beverly Hills are the homes of Jennifer Lawrence and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

During an interview with Vogue in 2016, Lawrence said she showed up at the couple's home unannounced and got a kick out of it.

"I’ve got a bunch of friends who live really close, thank God," Lawrence said. "And I’ve made friends with Mila and Ashton, two doors down. They’re awesome. I go over there uninvited. They’re probably getting pretty sick of me."

"The Hunger Games" star purchased the massive mansion in 2015 for approximately $8 million.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep

Imagine having a Thanksgiving dinner plate prepared by the famous Meryl Streep, with the help of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Streep, 74, candidly dished on how celebrity pal Paltrow, 50, lent her oven to the "Mamma Mia" star for a special holiday meal.

Although the Goop founder wasn't home at the time, Streep emailed her to see if she could borrow her oven because Streep's wasn't working properly. Paltrow's doorman let Streep inside to use the kitchen.

"The best oven I have ever seen in my life," the "Devil Wears Prada" star said during an interview in 2014.

Adam Sandler and Conan O'Brien

Last year, talk show host Conan O'Brien shared what it was like being neighbors with longtime friend and fellow comedian Adam Sandler.

Sandler gave O'Brien the nickname "Coney," and the television personality said he previously heard the "Grown Ups" star yell his name outside his house.

"I've been in my house when I've heard outside, ‘Coney! Coney!' and it's Adam outside my gate yelling," O'Brien shared on "The Howard Stern Show."

O'Brien said he invited Sandler inside his home to watch sports, but Sandler didn't want to be intrusive and overstay his welcome.