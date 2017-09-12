'Real Housewives of New Jersey's' Joe Giudice challenges prison ruling

The husband of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star says prison officials are improperly preventing him from entering an alcohol-treatment program.

Joe Giudice made the claim in a court filing Friday. He says authorities at Fort Dix are using a detainer placed on him by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as a reason to exclude him from the prison's treatment program.

The Bureau of Prisons' website notes that inmates can't join the program if a detainer prevents completion of the community treatment aspect.

The husband of reality star Teresa Giudice was recommended for the program after his and his wife's 2014 sentencing for bankruptcy fraud. It would have helped Joe Giudice reduce his prison sentence by up to one year.

Teresa Giudice completed a 15-month sentence in 2015.