Marvel star Vincent D’Onofrio says he ‘can’t do’ Kingpin transformation anymore

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vincent D'Onofrio's body went through a lot in order for him to play an iconic comic book villain.

During a recent appearance on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast, the 66-year-old actor discussed his time playing Kingpin in a few Marvel television shows.

"One thing is that I don’t have to have the weight on for the Marvel role anymore, which is a big deal, just for health reasons and stuff," he said. "Taking it on, putting it back on and blah, blah, blah. It’s just, I can’t do that kind of stuff anymore. So yeah, it’s easier to stay fit now that I can wear this like, big fat suit, muscle suit thingy."

When it comes to the suit, D'Onofrio explained that "it's more than heavy, it's hot and tight," and covers his entire body, going down to his ankles and wrists.

JENNIFER LOPEZ REFLECTS ON LIFE-CHANGING DIVORCE FROM BEN AFFLECK AND HER PATH FORWARD

The actor first played the role in the Netflix series, "Daredevil," from 2015 to 2018, later reprising the role in a couple of episodes of "Hawkeye," and again in the 2023 miniseries, "Echo." Most recently, D'Onofrio played the role in two seasons of "Daredevil: Born Again."

Kingpin, also known by his real name, Wilson Fisk, is a powerful crime boss in Marvel's version of New York City. In the new Daredevil series, the character is trying to legitimize himself by running for mayor of New York City.

"He's a very manipulative person, Wilson Fisk. He's sort of a genius at manipulating, and he's a incredible, you might say, chess player when it comes to life. And he's also a monster. And he's also a big baby," D'Onofrio told GQ in April. "He's an interesting character to play. That's why it's still fun to play him."

D'Onofrio stars in the show alongside Charlie Cox, with both of them reprising the roles they played in the 2015 Netflix series.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The second season of the show promises a big blow up fight scene between Kingpin and Daredevil, with D'Onofrio calling the scene "very reminiscent of the original series on Netflix."

'll speak for myself: I love those scenes. We hardly ever get to do scenes together, [Cox] and I, and he's just become so good at playing this character that it's a thrill to join him in scenes," he told Entertainment Weekly in April. "Charlie and I have been doing these characters for a long time now, and the fact that we both still get excited, it says something about our love for these characters and getting them right for the show."

Prior to the 2015 Netflix show, Ben Affleck starred as the titular character in the 2003 movie, "Daredevil," which also starred his future wife, Jennifer Garner, as Elektra.

The former couple first met while filming "Pearl Harbor" in 2000 while both of them were in other relationships, reconnecting when they were both single while filming "Daredevil."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After reconnecting on set, Affleck and Garner got married in June 2005 and welcomed three children over the course of their marriage. The two were married for 10 years before getting a divorce in 2015.

"I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well," Affleck told GQ in March 2025.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP