'Real Housewives of Dallas' star D'Andra Simmons hospitalized for coronavirus

D'Andra Simmons of "Real Housewives of Dallas" fame has a serious case of coronavirus.

The 51-year-old star has been taken to a Dallas medical center, her rep confirmed to Fox News, after her oxygen levels dropped.

"D'Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas," her publicist said. "Her oxygen levels were borderline, and she will start remdesivir. At this time, we ask you to respect her and [her] family's privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery."

Remdesivir is a medication used to treat COVID-19.

The reality star shared a photo on Instagram. In the photo, Simmons is seated on a couch with a bandaged left leg, which, according to E! News, is from a recent ankle replacement surgery.

Some loved ones and a handful of pups were photographed.

"This year I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household!" she captioned the post. "Also, thank you to my #hotthubby @jeremytlock for my beautiful @chanelofficial bag! I guess I was a good girl after all..."

Simmons added: "I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas!"

Simmons' "Real Housewives of Dallas" co-star Jennifer Davis commented on her friend's medical development on her Instagram story, the outlet reports.

"Please pray for @dandrasimmons she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen," she said on the social media photo-sharing platform.

It is currently unclear whether the diagnosis will affect the filming of the reality television program, which is slated to return to airwaves on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Bravo declined to comment when reached by Fox News.

Simmons has appeared on the hit reality show since its 2017 second season.