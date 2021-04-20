'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah thanks fans, friends for 'true loyalty' amid fraud scandal

Jen Shah has broken her silence since her arrest for her part in an alleged fraud and money laundering scam.

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star posted a message on her Instagram Stories where she thanked her #ShahSquad, fans, friends, and family for their support.

"True friends will be by your side through it all," the 47-year-old wrote. "Thank you to those of you who that have shown my family and I real friendship, unconditional love & true loyalty during this difficult time."

"Thank you for not judging me and not believing everything you read online. I asked Allah to show me who my real friends are and he has. Allah Akbar," she continued adding, "#Shahsquad," "#Shahstrong," and "#JusticeforJenShah."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR JEN SHAH ARRESTED ON FEDERAL FRAUD CHARGES

In late March, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested on allegations they conspired to commit wire fraud and laundered money connected to a purported telemarketing scam.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss alleged in a statement at the time.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR JEN SHAH PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT WIRE FRAUD, MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES

Shah and Smith are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 – a penalty which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Shah and Smith both pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and a trial is set for Oct. 18. Currently, Shah is out free on a $1 million bond.

Shah is in the main cast of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which completed its first season in February.

According to her Bravo bio, Shah is "the queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies."

During the "Housewives" reunion, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen asked Shah about her businesses.

"My background is in direct response marketing for about 20 years, so our company does advertising," she said at the time. "We have a platform that helps people acquire customers, so when you’re shopping online or on the internet, and something pops, we have the algorithm behind why you’re getting served that ad."

Shah maintained that her businesses require ample moving pieces to keep churning and added of her multiple assistants: "I need a lot of help, you know? They all do different things," Shah explained.

