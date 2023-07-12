Ray Liotta receives posthumous Emmy nomination for one of his last roles

Ray Liotta was posthumously nominated for an Emmy Wednesday for his role in the crime drama "Black Bird."

"I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honoring my Dad with this nomination," the late actor’s daughter Karsen Liotta said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital. "He was so incredibly proud of his performance in ‘Black Bird,’ and it would mean the world to him to be nominated alongside Taron [Egerton] and Paul [Walter Hauser]."

The 24-year-old also wrote she was "so proud" of her father on her Instagram Story.

Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo called the nomination "well deserved" on her Instagram Story.

Liotta stars as Taron Egerton’s father in the Apple TV+ series about a drug dealer (Egerton) who cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a serial killer (Walter Hauser).

Liotta and Walter Hauser were both nominated for their supporting roles, and Egerton was nominated for his lead role in the series, which was released on the streaming service a year ago. The show also received a nomination for cinematography.

The series, which was inspired by "actual events," follows Jimmy Keene [Egerton] as he begins a 10-year prison sentence, [and] gets an incredible offer. If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall [Walter Hauser], Jimmy will be freed," Apple TV+'s website description of the series says on its website. "Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime."

Liotta died on May 26, 2022 in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic filming the movie "Dangerous Waters."

"A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock," Nittolo wrote on Instagram this May, a year after Liotta’s death. "My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down."

She added, "It’s been a heavy year of pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is. Learning to smile at what was. It supposedly gets easier with time. No time will change a loss so great. You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be ok. Karsen, Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey…. You keep me going every single day."