'Ray Donovan' star Liev Schreiber on Jon Voight's politics and how they stay friendly

Liev Schreiber explained how he maintains a relationship with his "Ray Donovan" co-star Jon Voight given their incredibly differing views on politics.

While Schreiber isn’t particularly known for sounding off on politics on social media, Voight has made a name for himself in recent years for his pro-conservative posts, which include videos in which he often uses religious vocabulary to denounce the left and praise Donald Trump.

Speaking to TV Line, Schreiber noted that he does not at all agree with most of Voight’s political opinions. However, they maintain a cordial relationship by following one simple rule — Don’t talk about it.

JON VOIGHT SLAMS BIDEN, SAYS TRUMP 'MUST WIN' ELECTION

"Jon and I made an agreement years ago to just never talk about politics," he told the outlet. "It’s just something that we don’t want in the workspace. We don’t want that. Our jobs are difficult enough as they are without all the other nonsense coming into it. So, for that brief time that we’re working together, we just don’t do it."

"I love Jon," Schreiber added. "I would do anything for him."

Despite their agreement, there were at least two times in the past in which the actor publicly commented on his on-screen father’s political statements. In 2016, Voight spoke out in defense of Trump while he was running for president after the infamous Access Hollywood tape came out in which he was criticized for allegedly confessing to sexual assault.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Four years later, Schreiber responded to a fan that asked him to answer for a video Voight made in which he questioned the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election win against Trump. The actor called the election results a "lie" and encouraged his followers to "fight" against Biden’s administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love Jon and always will. Even as he instigates violence and division," Schreiber wrote at the time. "While I may not share his views on politics or policy he will always be my brother. For me, that is the guiding principle this country was built on. More important than ever…"