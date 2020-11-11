Jon Voight slams leftists as 'corrupt, evil' in passionate pro-Trump video message

Jon Voight shared an impassioned video in support of President Trump on Tuesday while also declaring Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory a sham.

The 81-year-old actor posted a video of himself to his official Twitter account late Tuesday in which he addressed his "fellow Americans."

Dressed profesionally in a suit jacket and a blue shirt, Voight says he's "disgusted with this lie that Biden has been chosen." The video serves as the first time the Academy Award winner has spoken out since the 2020 race results were called on Saturday.

"There will be a price to pay. The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for," Voight said, referencing Biden's victory. "I know the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be. My friends from all colors, races and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the civil war."

Voight then compared president-elect Biden to Satan.

"The battle of righteousness versus Satan," he said of the country's current state. "Yes, Satan, because these leftists are evil, corrupt and they want to tear down this nation. We must not allow this."

Voight went on to share some of his religious beliefs, telling viewers that the only option left is to turn to God.

"We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost. Let us give our trust to God and fight now for Trump's victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are, so let us not back down," the actor continued.

He concluded: "Let us fight this fight as it is our last fight on earth. As Muhammad Ali said, 'It's not over til the last punch you have.' God bless."

Voight's video is just another example of the actor's public showing of support for Trump. He has become known for sharing lengthy speeches to his Twitter account during Trump's time in office, some of which involve him praying for the president and praising him over nationwide issues, such as his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few weeks before Election Day, the actor issued a harsh rebuke of Biden and also called him “evil.”

"Trump must win -- he's real. He will bring back the people's trusts. These leftists are not for the American people. It's the biggest cover-up ever," he said.

Most recently, however, Voight received criticism of his own when his "Ray Donovan" co-star, Eddie Marsan, mocked him on Twitter. Marsan shared a photo of he and Voight on set along with an endorsement of Joe Biden Tuesday.

“Hey America, I know this is the most important election ever & the survival of your democratic institutions and the soul of America is at stake but...can we just take it back to me for a second,” Marsan wrote on Twitter. “Please vote for Joe Biden, I can’t spend another 4 years listening to this bullsh--.”

The image that accompanied the photo showed Marsan looking bored, frustrated and exhausted while sitting next to Voight. It didn’t take long for many to connect the dots and suggest that the actor was throwing shade at his co-star over his very public support of Trump.

