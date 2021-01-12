Rapper YFN Lucci wanted on multiple charges for alleged role in Atlanta shooting

Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for his alleged role in a shooting that took place last month.

The department announced on Facebook Tuesday that the musician -- born Rayshawn Bennett -- "is wanted on multiple charges for his role in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams on December 10, 2020."

Specifically, Bennett, 29, is wanted on charges of "felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity [and] possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony."

When officers arrived at the scene in December, they found Adams lying in the street with a gunshot wound in his head. He eventually succumbed to his injuries "despite lifesaving efforts," said the Facebook post.

Not long after, a second shooting victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, brought himself to a fire station after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wright survived his injuries.

"During the course of the investigation, investigators determined the two shootings are likely related," said the statement.

Two other suspects have been identified and apprehended in alleged connection with the crime: Ra'von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17. Both also face multiple charges.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Police Department, The US Attorney’s Office in Miami, and the FBI Field Office in Miami were given special thanks for their assistance in apprehending Boyd and Pitts.

"Investigators continue searching for Mr. Bennett and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers," concluded the Facebook statement. "Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect."

According to the police report obtained by Fox News, a shootout occurred at a separate location and Adams' body was dropped off nearby. Multiple spent shell casings were found nearby.

YFN Lucci released a mixtape in 2014 called "Wish Me Well," and would later come to be known for his album "Ray Ray From Summerhill."

His most recent album, "Wish Me Well 3," dropped last month.

Last September, he was involved in an incident on a music video set in which he accidentally fired a gun into the floor.

"[At the time,] I'm thinking they're bringing me a fake gun and then when I get it, I unfold the b--ch and I’m like, ‘I ain’t never seen no s--t like this,'" he told Vlad-TV last month.

He said he was cocking the gun when "it got stuck," and when he pulled the trigger, it fired.

In June, a shooting took place on the set of another one of Lucci's videos, resulting in a teen receiving a minor injury.

Lucci's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

