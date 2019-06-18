Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hip Hop Rap
Published

Rapper C Glizzy, friend of XXXTentacion, shot in the head: report

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A rapper with ties to slain artist XXXTentacion was recovering in the hospital on Monday night after being shot in the head outside a convenience store in Florida, a report said.

C Glizzy, 16, whose real name is Christian Moore, was struck by a bullet fired by an unknown suspect on Saturday night in Pompano Beach, Fla., according to WPLG-TV.

After the shooting, Glizzy’s brother attempted to rush him to the hospital and rammed into a barrier on the exit ramp off I-95, the report said.

XXXTENTACION'S SON BORN MONTHS AFTER RAPPER'S DEATH

Rapper C Glizzy performs live on stage during the Northsbest Festival at the Showbox SoDo on April 27, 2019 in Seattle. C Glizzy was shot in the head over the weekend and underwent surgery to remove the bullet, reports said.

Rapper C Glizzy performs live on stage during the Northsbest Festival at the Showbox SoDo on April 27, 2019 in Seattle. C Glizzy was shot in the head over the weekend and underwent surgery to remove the bullet, reports said. (Getty)

XXXTENTACION APPEARS TO ADMIT TO BEATING GIRLFRIEND IN SECRET AUDIO RECORDING

Eventually, Glizzy made it to Broward Health North where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet from his head.

His family said that he was sedated and not talking.

Glizzy was a close associate of XXXTentacion, who was fatally shot last year outside a South Florida motorcycle shop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.