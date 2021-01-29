'WandaVision' star Randall Park reveals he was part of coronavirus vaccine trial

Randall Park, who's currently starring in the hit Disney+/Marvel series "WandaVision," revealed he received the coronavirus vaccine back in September.

The 46-year-old actor made an appearance on "The Talk" and explained how it happened.

"I just found out that I’ve been vaccinated against Covid since September of last year," he told the hosts.

"Around September of last year I was on the phone with my friend and yours, Ken Jeong, Dr. Ken. And he was telling me about this vaccine trial that was taking place, and they were looking for Asian candidates," Park detailed.

STARS WHO'VE RECEIVED THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

"I was thinking, oh that’s interesting. Then, I found out it was near my home, not far, and I was bored because it was the pandemic. I was stuck in the house. And I was like, maybe I should donate my body to science," the "Fresh Off the Boat" star joked.

Park added, "I figured it would be my way of kind of, fighting this thing happening throughout the world. So, I enlisted in the trial. And I didn’t know if I got the placebo or the actual vaccine, but I just found out yesterday that I got the vaccine."

The Los Angeles resident is one of the younger stars thus far to get one of the coronavirus vaccines in distribution.

STEVE MARTIN, WILLIE NELSON, LORETTA LYNN RECEIVE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE: 'I'M SURE GLAD'

Recently, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Steve Martin, Judi Dench, and Arnold Schwarzenegger all revealed they received the vaccination.

"THANK YOU http://PublicHealth.LACounty.Gov CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, and my dear friend, Dr. Maria Teresa Ochoa. Light at the end of the tunnel (after one year of self imposed quarantine)," Hopkins, 83, wrote on Twitter.

Schwarzenegger, 73, wrote, "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

QUEEN ELIZABETH, HUSBAND PRINCE PHILIP RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While Martin, 75, joked, "Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science."

In royal news, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also received the vaccine, as well as Denmark's Queen Margrethe II.