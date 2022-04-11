JoJo Siwa explains Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards absence: 'Didn't get an invite'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JoJo Siwa explained her absence from Sunday night's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards via Instagram.

The 18-year-old singer-dancer shared a video on Instagram explaining that she simply "wasn't invited."

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited," Siwa said in the video. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

Siwa explained that she didn't want her fans to think she chose not to attend the awards show in the caption of her video.

NICKELODEON STAR JOJO SIWA SLAMS NETWORK FOR TREATING HER LIKE ‘ONLY A BRAND’

"A lot of you have been asking why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards tonight, I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn’t get an invite:(" the caption read.

Representatives for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Siwa was nominated for favorite social music star at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio ended up winning the award.

The show was hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and football star Rob Gronkowski.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Siwa's video showed off her new haircut. The singer chopped off her iconic long blonde hair in favor for a shorter look.

The dancer showed off her new look for fans Thursday on Instagram, captioning a selfie: "HAPPPPPY."

Siwa asked fans for their opinion on how she should style the new look on her Instagram story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yesterday I went for the like down and curly moment, but today I went for a up and back moment," Siwa said, according to People magazine. "But let me know what y'all think, I think I might be into the up and back."

"I mean, it's gonna be different everyday as I'm still learning how to do it," she said. "It's way different than long hair, it's crazy, but I'm obsessed."

This isn't the first time Siwa has called out Nickelodeon. The singer slammed the network in a since-deleted tweet for treating her "only as a brand" after Siwa claimed she wasn't allowed to perform any songs from her movie musical.

"There is no reason that this music should not be included," she said at the time. "Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not."