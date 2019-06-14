Rachael Leigh Cook announces split from husband Daniel Gillies after 15 years

It’s over for Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies.

The “She’s All That” star, 39, announced on social media late Thursday that she and “The Originals” actor, 43, are separating after 15 years of marriage.

‘SHE’S ALL THAT’ ACTRESS RACHAEL LEIGH COOK RECALLS STARRING IN THE '90S TEEN CLASSIC

“With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” she and Gillies co-wrote using the Notes app and posted online. “This decision isn’t one we have to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

The estranged couple shares two children, 5-year-old daughter Charlotte and 4-year-old son Theodore. They asked for privacy as they navigate their separate paths.

“Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition,” the statement continued. “Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding. Lots of love, Rachael and Daniel.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cook and Gillies began dating in 2001 before tying the knot in August 2004.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.