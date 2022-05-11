Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Queen Letizia of Spain shows off her abs in daring cutout hot pink dress

The wife of King Felipe is known in the fashion world for her bargain finds

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Queen Letizia of Spain has made a significant style statement.

On Tuesday, the wife of King Felipe attended the commemoration of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day at the Oceanografic oceanarium in Valencia. The 49-year-old sported a daring hot pink dress that featured a cutoff around her midriff, giving audiences a sneak peek of her incredibly toned abs.

The mother of two completed the look with matching heels and a handbag, as well as gold hoop earrings and bouncy, shiny tresses. The ring detail dress, from the Spanish brand Cayro, retails for $65.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the Red Cross Fundraising Day at the Oceanografic May 10, 2022, in Valencia.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the Red Cross Fundraising Day at the Oceanografic May 10, 2022, in Valencia. (Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images)

Letizia shares two daughters with Felipe, 54 – Princess Leonor, 16, and Princess Sofia, 15.

Earlier this month, the queen made headlines after she wore the same dress as another woman.

During the Reina Letizia awards at the Royal Board on Disability Council meeting, Letizia was stunned to see recipient Immaculada Vivas Teson wearing the same black and white block midi dress. Both women paired the ensemble with a wide black belt and matching pumps. The two laughed over the unexpected fashion moment.

Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a dress by Spanish brand Cayro that retails for $65.

Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a dress by Spanish brand Cayro that retails for $65. (Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images)

The dress, by Spanish clothing brand Mango, was available for $75 before it sold out.

Letizia was a reporter for a series of Spanish newspapers before she married the king in 2004. She was also an anchor for Telediario and covered the 2000 U.S. presidential election.

It is believed she met Felipe after he asked a journalist friend to set up a dinner so the pair could meet. Her engagement to Felipe, then a prince, sparked headlines as she was one of the few non-royals to become engaged to one.

Queen Letizia of Spain, left, and Inmaculada Vivas Teson, right, attend the "Reina Letizia 202" awards at the Asamblea de Extremadura May 4, 2022, in Merida, Spain. 

Queen Letizia of Spain, left, and Inmaculada Vivas Teson, right, attend the "Reina Letizia 202" awards at the Asamblea de Extremadura May 4, 2022, in Merida, Spain.  (Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images)

She was also previously married to teacher Alonso Guerrero Pérez from 1998 until 1999.

Upon marriage, Letizia became Princess of Asturias. In 2014, she became queen after her father-in-law, King Juan Carlos, abdicated the throne. The former monarch's financial affairs have been under investigation by magistrates. The 84-year-old moved abroad, and his son became king.

Letizia has won approval in fashion magazines for her love of wearing bargain finds. She is also known for recycling numerous pieces from her royal closet, wearing them multiple times in public.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

