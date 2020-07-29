Queen Elizabeth wants Princes William, Harry to solve their royal feud ‘like grown adults,’ source claims

Queen Elizabeth II wants an alleged royal feud between Princes William and Harry to be done with once and for all.

Multiple sources told the new issue of Us Weekly that the reigning monarch is determined to make sure her grandsons put their differences aside and patch up their reported strained relationship.

“[She] is firmly of the opinion that this nonsense cannot and must not continue any longer,” claimed one palace insider. “She wants the boys to sit and resolve their differences like grown adults.”

Another royal source claimed the 94-year-old was hoping the brothers would patch things up at their cousin Princess Beatrice’s wedding when it was originally scheduled for May. The 31-year-old ended up tying the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in mid-July in a small ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One source is claiming Elizabeth is hoping that Harry, 35, will leave Los Angeles -- where he is currently living with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie -- and come to Balmoral before the end of the summer to talk things through with William, 38.

“She wants them to chat in person,” said the source. “Not on the phone or via Zoom, which wouldn’t be as effective.”

Another insider told the outlet that while the siblings have been speaking more, the princes need time to heal.

“William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” claimed the insider. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.”

Rumors of an alleged royal feud came to light in 2019, when British bestselling author Katie Nicholl claimed that since Markle and Harry announced their engagement in 2017, William grew increasingly worried for his brother and his whirlwind romance with the American actress.

“William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly,” Nicholl claimed in the TLC documentary “Kate V. Meghan: Princesses at War?”. “And being close to Harry, you know, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly. Are you sure?’ And I think what was meant as well intended brotherly advice just riled Harry.”

“Harry is hugely protective of Meghan,” Nicholl continued. “He saw that as criticism, he interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage, this union. And I don’t think things have been quite right ever since.”

Harry hinted at an alleged rift with his older brother in last year’s ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said at the time. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Most recently, the relationship between the brothers was explored in the upcoming bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The Hollywood Reporter shared on Monday that Harry was “angered” by “what he perceived as William’s snobby tone in a discussion about the American actress when they were dating.” According to the outlet, Scobie and Durand wrote that Harry wasn’t pleased with William’s advice to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

A source close to William, who is second in line to the throne, told the outlets that he feared Harry was “blindsided by lust” during his whirlwind romance with the former “Suits” star. The Hollywood Reporter noted that according to the writers, Harry “no longer felt as though he needed looking after” and took William’s advice badly.

“In those last two words, ‘this girl,’ Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world,” claimed an excerpt from the book, adding Harry spent 10 years in the military and “outside the royal bubble.”

“Also, to remove Meghan from the equation, Harry was tired of the dynamic that had become established between him and his older brother,” the authors share.

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that they played no part in the upcoming tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”