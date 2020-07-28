Meghan Markle’s estranged father accuses the duchess, Prince Harry of ‘whining' in bombshell book

Thomas Markle is criticizing his daughter Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry once more.

The former Hollywood lighting director is speaking out against the upcoming bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple currently resides in Markle’s native Los Angeles with their son Archie.

In response to the book’s publication, the 76-year-old told U.K.’s The Sun on Tuesday: “I love my daughter but I really don’t appreciate what she’s become right now.”

“This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything, because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

PRINCE HARRY'S ALLEGED SECRET INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT, WHILE HE WAS DATING MEGHAN MARKLE, REVEALED

PRINCE HARRY WAS IN A ‘TRANCE’ AFTER MEETING MEGHAN MARKLE, WAS FIRST TO SAY HE LOVES HER, BOOK CLAIMS

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that they played no part in the upcoming tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

The patriarch and the former actress have had a strained relationship since he was caught staging paparazzi photos ahead of her May 2018 wedding to the 35-year-old prince. While Thomas was set to walk his daughter down the aisle, he famously announced days before the ceremony that he could no longer attend after suffering a heart attack.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, took his place.

The relationship continued to worsen after Thomas continuously gave interviews in which he criticized his daughter as well as the royal family. The source said Markle has been “upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WERE 'A LITTLE BIT NAIVE' TO HOPE FOR PRIVACY IN LOS ANGELES, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

KATE MIDDLETON, MEGHAN MARKLE ENDURED ‘AWKWARD MOMENTS’ WHILE TRYING TO DEVELOP A CONNECTION: BOOK

Thomas, as well as Markle’s older half-sister Samantha Markle, have frequently spoken out to the press. The troublesome relationship has been chronicled by both the British and American press for months.

In various interviews, Thomas has claimed he has no way to reach Markle directly. It is believed Thomas has not spoken to his daughter since the royal wedding.

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” read the book's description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

PRINCE HARRY 'HAD FALLOUTS WITH HIS OWN CIRCLE' OVER MEGHAN MARKLE 'PREJUDICE,' BOOK CLAIMS

PRINCE WILLIAM FEARED PRINCE HARRY WAS ‘BLINDSIDED BY LUST’ FOR MEGHAN MARKLE, LEADING TO RIFT, BOOK CLAIMS

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

In a statement sent to Fox News, the book publisher revealed Scobie is a London-based writer, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News contributor, a “Good Morning America” regular and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, she produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family including Harry. She contributes to O, The Oprah Magazine, Elle magazine and other American and British news outlets.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

KATE MIDDLETON 'BARELY ACKNOWLEDGED' MEGHAN MARKLE DURING ROYAL FAMILY FALLOUT: BOOK

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SUE FOR INVASION OF PRIVACY OVER PHOTOS OF SON ARCHIE

“Finding Freedom" is set to be released by Dey Street Books on Aug. 11.

Back in May 2019, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News the Markle family have a long way to go before their relationship with the star could ever be repaired.

Bullen is an executive producer who has been making programs about the British royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Charles, 71, for eight.

“How can [the Markles] repair what they have done?” Mullen said at the time. “That’s pretty tricky. Thomas and Samantha have both been speaking to the press nonstop. Meghan has even tried reaching out to her father. They’ve instead decided to make those letters public. I would say that’s far too tricky.

“We even interviewed Samantha recently for a program and her view is that this is not going to get fixed anytime soon,” Bullen continued. “And as for Meghan and Harry, their focus is on [Archie]. The Markles are certainly down the list."