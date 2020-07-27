Prince Harry's alleged secret Instagram account, while he was dating Meghan Markle, revealed

When you're a member of the royal family, you have to go to surprising lengths to do something as customary as dating.

The Times recently obtained an excerpt from the upcoming book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," which details Prince Harry's romance with Meghan Markle, from their first date to their move to America.

Among the reveals in the excerpt is the 35-year-old prince's former fake Instagram account he allegedly used: @SpikeyMau5.

According to the clip, the Instagram handle combines his nickname "Spike" and the name of one of his favorite DJs, Deadmau5.

Markle, now 38, is said to have started following the account, which used a photo of a mouse-shaped helmet as a profile picture, shortly after their first date.

On her own since-deleted account, Markle offered a nod to her relationship when she posted a picture of a candy heart reading, "Kiss me."

"Lovehearts in #London," read the post's caption.

The clip also revealed that the pair's first date was a blind date and that they met at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse in London.

The book's authors -- Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand -- were told that Harry and Markle were "in their own little world" as she enjoyed a martini, and he drank a beer.

The date lasted three hours and the two left without a kiss, said the excerpt, per The Times.

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other. It was as if Harry was in a trance," the authors were told by an insider.

The next night, a second date took place at the same spot with limited wait staff to maintain privacy.

"Harry knew they would be together at that point," said the insider. "She was ticking every box."

The following night, Markle visited Harry at his cottage.

Just six weeks later, Harry suggested they go on a trip, which ended up to be a camping trip in Botswana's safari. According to the excerpt, they stayed in luxury tents that cost nearly $2,000 per night.

When Markle returned, she was "completely spellbound," a friend said, and she'd shared things with Harry that she rarely opened up about.

The next few months were filled with cross-continental dating, with Harry taking commercial flights to see Markle in Canada.

Harry was reportedly the first to say "I love you," but Markle replied with "I love you, too" right away.

The excerpt claims that the pair were dating for about six months before news of their relationship suddenly broke.

The rest is history, as they married in 2018 and the two welcomed a son, Archie, in May 2019.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, reps for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”