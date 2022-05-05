Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth to miss traditional royal garden party season amid mobility concerns

96-year-old spent a night in hospital in October, conducting only light duties for several months after

Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh, palace officials said Thursday.

The 96-year-old monarch will be represented instead by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was seen using a cane in October 2021.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was seen using a cane in October 2021. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP)

Before the pandemic, the queen invited over 30,000 people each year to the gardens of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The guests, who have all served their community in different ways, have the opportunity to speak with the queen and other royal family members at the parties.

The parties were set to return for the first time in three years starting next week.

In March, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Prince Charles shared that the reigning monarch was "a lot better now" after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

In March, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Prince Charles shared that the reigning monarch was "a lot better now" after being diagnosed with coronavirus. (Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)

The monarch has missed several major events this year and has been carrying out online engagements instead. She spent a night in the hospital in October and only conducted light duties for several months on her doctors' orders.

In March the queen attended a service honoring the life of her late husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to appear at next's month Trooping the Colour.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to appear at next's month Trooping the Colour. (AP)

She marked her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in February. Large-scale festivities to celebrate that milestone, including concerts and pageants, will take place later this month and in June.

