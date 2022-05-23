Queen Elizabeth arrives by golf cart to Chelsea Flower Show amid ‘episodic mobility issues’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth is showing off her new wheels during the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

On Monday, the British reigning monarch who is celebrating 70 years on the throne appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The 96-year-old arrived by golf cart for the first time on an official engagement and wore a festive bright pink ensemble for the occasion.

According to reports, the queen was being ferried in a brand-new battery-powered luxury golf cart amid her "episodic mobility issues."

"Adjustments have been made for the queen’s comfort," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared.

Elizabeth was accompanied by several family members, including her son Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, along with the queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The queen’s cousins, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra, were also in attendance.

The queen is expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour Parade on June 2 and greet the public. She will be accompanied by three of her four children and their spouses: Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne and retired Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence; as well as Edward and Sophie.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will also be on the balcony with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William, 39, is second in line to the throne after his father Charles, 73.

The palace confirmed that only working senior members will appear on the balcony, which means Prince Andrew, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, won’t be present.

Buckingham Palace shared that the queen’s attendance at events through the Platinum Jubilee weekend will likely only be confirmed on "the day itself."

Still, the queen has been making surprise appearances during the Platinum Jubilee season. She recently made her first public appearance in weeks when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she watched her beloved equines perform. She was also the guest of honor at an equestrian show near Windsor, where Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren were guests.

Soon after, Elizabeth made an appearance at a train station in London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honor.

Buckingham Palace called the visit "a happy development," noting that "the organizers were informed of the possibility she may attend."