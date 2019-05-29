Expand / Collapse search
Prosecutors aim to reverse bail decision in Kodak Black case

Rapper Kodak Black is due back in federal court after his arrest at a Miami hip-hop festival around which several violent incidents occurred.

Federal prosecutors are appealing a judge's decision to release the 21-year-old on $550,000 bond. The rapper was arrested at the Rolling Loud festival this month in connection with an earlier weapons purchase. Black pleaded not guilty to falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. The arrest prevented him from performing at the festival.

Authorities are investigating three unrelated shootings in the Miami area with possible connections to the festival.

Authorities also say one weapon purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in nearby Pompano Beach.

Black faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.