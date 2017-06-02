Priyanka Chopra criticized for taking selfies at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial

"Baywatch" star Priyanka Chopra found herself in hot water after fans called out the actress for taking selfies at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial.

The 34-year-old actress shared two photos on social media this week which she later deleted.

Chopra snapped a selfie of herself donning sunglasses and smiling in front of Berlin's memorial to for the 6 million European Jews murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

She captioned the snap, "Holocaust memorial #Berlin."

She posed for another selfie with her younger brother, Siddharth and captioned the picture, "There is such an eerie silence here."

Fans quickly took to social media to slam the actress calling the photos "insensitive." A rep for Chopra did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.