Princess Eugenie must follow strict royal rules on her wedding day

When Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle on Friday she will have more to think about than the average bride.

As ninth-in-line to the throne, the 28-year-old must follow a complex set of rules that must be observed for all royal weddings.

Here’s the strange traditions the princess must follow on her big day.

BRIDE’S BOUQUET

As per royal custom, the bride must carry a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet.

It dates back to Queen Victoria’s time when the monarch’s daughter, Princess Victoria, carried it among her bridal flowers in 1858.

The Duchess of Sussex, Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen, and Diana, all had myrtle in their wedding bouquets — so it is likely Eugenie will do the same.

The myrtle for royal bridal bouquets comes from the bush grown from the myrtle originally given to Queen Victoria.

It was presented to Victoria in a posy by Prince Albert’s grandmother, and the couple brought it back from Germany and planted it at Osborne House, their holiday home on the Isle of Wight, where it has thrived.

The glossy, evergreen shrub is said to bring luck and fidelity.

TRIBUTE TO SOLDIERS

Speaking of the bride’s bouquet — after the wedding, Eugenie will send it off to be laid on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

It’s a touching gesture which began with the Queen Mother in 1923, as a way to honor her late brother, Captain Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed during World War I.

Since then, it’s become custom for all royal brides — even those who don’t get hitched inside the Abbey — to send their bouquet to be laid there.

THE WEDDING BANDS

Since 1923, royal brides have all used Welsh gold in their wedding rings.

The Queen Mother, who was back then Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, first chose it when she married “Bertie” — who would later become King George VI — in 1923.

According to The Telegraph, the nugget of gold originated from the Clogau St David’s mine in North Wales, and was a gift to the royal family.

It was later used to craft wedding rings for Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret and Diana. As the original supply has nearly run out, Kate Middleton had her band made from a different nugget of Welsh gold for her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Meghan’s wedding to Harry sparked a demand in the rare metal so we hope Eugenie had a piece set aside well in advance!

QUEEN’S DRESS APPROVAL

Usually, it’s your girlfriends and/or your mum helping the bride make the final call on a wedding dress, but it’s a different story when you’re a member of the British royal family.

The Queen not only has control over where the couple can marry, but she also has final approval rights on the gown.

Eugenie has to get her grandmother to endorse her choice — tipped to be Erdem — ahead of the wedding, just like she did for Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen dress in 2011 and Meghan’s Givenchy gown, according to Hello! magazine’s royal correspondent, Emily Nash.

